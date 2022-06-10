Patch 0.3.97

This update includes improvements to the networking and client prediction code to help provide a better play experience.
Features
- New Shield Siphon upgrade for the laser beam weapon
Changes
- Bouncer weapon has been buffed; damage reduced, fire rate increased (higher dps)
- Railgun weapon has been nerfed; fire rate reduced
- Scroll wheel now cycles selected weapon
- Minus and Plus keys will now adjust zoom (change via control settings)
- Control + Scroll wheel can still be used to adjust zoom (held key can be changed via control settings)
- EMP missiles are now an alt/secondary fire option for the missile launcher, this still requires the EMP enhancement to unlock, missile ammunition is now shared across both missile types
Fixes
- Fix potential crash relating to the laser beam
