Rakuten update for 10 June 2022

Patch 0.3.97

Share · View all patches · Build 8907761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes improvements to the networking and client prediction code to help provide a better play experience.

Features

  • New Shield Siphon upgrade for the laser beam weapon

Changes

  • Bouncer weapon has been buffed; damage reduced, fire rate increased (higher dps)
  • Railgun weapon has been nerfed; fire rate reduced
  • Scroll wheel now cycles selected weapon
  • Minus and Plus keys will now adjust zoom (change via control settings)
  • Control + Scroll wheel can still be used to adjust zoom (held key can be changed via control settings)
  • EMP missiles are now an alt/secondary fire option for the missile launcher, this still requires the EMP enhancement to unlock, missile ammunition is now shared across both missile types

Fixes

  • Fix potential crash relating to the laser beam
