Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Update VII

Ave Imperator, Force Commanders.

A new update is now available for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. Please find the details below:

Performance Improvements

Abilities & Stratagems

Grey Knights

Equipment

Enemies

Plague Marine AI has been improved when very far from Grey Knights.

Plague Marine Hazard Spray targeting and behavior has been improved.

Plague Marines will now appear in larger groups earlier in the game.

A number of balance changes to Aeger the Benevolent have been implemented: Aeger's Plague Flail damage increased to 7 (was 6)

Aeger's Plague Flail arc increased to 60 (was 45)

Aeger's Plague Flail has Afflict (Weakened, 100%, 2 Turns), (was Plagued (4 Turns))

Rivers in Aeger fight now Afflict (Plagued, 100%, 2 Turns), (was Hobbled)

Significant improvements made that will affect all AI movement decisions.

Blightlord Champions will now properly cancel the actions of Grey Knights in Terminator armour that act or move within their defend area.

After a Chaos Spawn’s Death Grip is disrupted, it will no longer steal a Grey Knight’s weapon.

Groaned Poxwalkers summoned on Legendary difficulty will now properly have 2/2 health.

Purify will now properly remove the Disable Ranged Weapons Affliction.

Gnarlmaw Trees will no longer improperly knockback enemies when they shouldn’t.

If Munificus gains too many statuses it will no longer overrun his status box in the Unit Info View screen.

Eldar Turret healthbars will no longer stay on screen after being destroyed.

Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock due to enemies trying to step out into unwalkable spaces.

Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock when enemies were dying in the process of resisting a knockback.