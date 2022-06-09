Update 0.9.9f

Version 0.9.9f is now available! The updates are as follows:
Kiln worker:
- In addition to firing pottery yourself, you will be able to choose an apprentice who has graduated to do it for you, and the Craft Score depends on the apprentice's ability.
Scene DLC：
- The game already supports reading scene DLC content, and a new scene DLC: Suzhou Garden will be released.
More materials:
- Includes some new parts.
Function optimization:
- You can delete mails and collections.
- The "Master Of Pottery+" button has changed to "Community Works", click it to enter the Steam Community Screenshots page.
