Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue update for 9 June 2022

Spacelines Flight School patch 1.0 is HERE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, spaceliners!

To celebrate our glorious Steam launch day, we're happy to announce a major update patch to the Flight School edition, featuring:

Improvements and fixes!

  • Full mouse cursor support
  • Online connectivity optimization
  • Steady camera option
  • Custom volume controls
  • Overhaul of campaign balance
  • Passenger HUD is now contextual
  • Improvements to Twitch integration
  • Several bug fixes
  • New upgrade store interface
  • New cleaning service interface
  • Loads of new SFX
  • Loading screen now has progress bar
  • Improved online status window

New features!

  • Employee Manual: a list of on-demand tutorials accessed through the pause menu!
  • Ad-o-Matic: snazzy spaceport advertisements!
  • Two new upgrades: Deuterium Eco-Thrusters and Advanced Holo Nav!
  • Ships can now throttle up and throttle down!
  • Steam Cloud saves!

