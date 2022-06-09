Spacelines Flight School patch 1.0 is HERE!

Greetings, spaceliners!
To celebrate our glorious Steam launch day, we're happy to announce a major update patch to the Flight School edition, featuring:
Improvements and fixes!
- Full mouse cursor support
- Online connectivity optimization
- Steady camera option
- Custom volume controls
- Overhaul of campaign balance
- Passenger HUD is now contextual
- Improvements to Twitch integration
- Several bug fixes
- New upgrade store interface
- New cleaning service interface
- Loads of new SFX
- Loading screen now has progress bar
- Improved online status window
New features!
- Employee Manual: a list of on-demand tutorials accessed through the pause menu!
- Ad-o-Matic: snazzy spaceport advertisements!
- Two new upgrades: Deuterium Eco-Thrusters and Advanced Holo Nav!
- Ships can now throttle up and throttle down!
- Steam Cloud saves!
