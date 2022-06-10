 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slava Ukraini! update for 10 June 2022

Minor update, June 10th

Share · View all patches · Build 8906591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is mostly about fixing bugs that have been reported.

Feature updates

  • Total casualties for the battles fought in battle mode are now diplayed in strategic mode.

Bugfixes

  • Accidental firing when a mission starts should not happen again. There's now a 3-second delay as a mission starts before weapons safeties come off. But never put a finger on the trigger unless you're prepared to actually fire your weapon. ;)
  • BTGs getting stuck in combat mode after being attacked twice in succession should now be fixed.
  • The AK-105 accidentally had the reloading sound instead of the shot sound. Fixed.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link