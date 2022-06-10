Minor update, June 10th

This patch is mostly about fixing bugs that have been reported.
Feature updates
- Total casualties for the battles fought in battle mode are now diplayed in strategic mode.
Bugfixes
- Accidental firing when a mission starts should not happen again. There's now a 3-second delay as a mission starts before weapons safeties come off. But never put a finger on the trigger unless you're prepared to actually fire your weapon. ;)
- BTGs getting stuck in combat mode after being attacked twice in succession should now be fixed.
- The AK-105 accidentally had the reloading sound instead of the shot sound. Fixed.
