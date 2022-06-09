 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 9 June 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.2a

Patch notes for v0.4.2a

  • Fixed that mining trucks were incorrectly delivering ores to the shipyard.
  • Prevented multiple power transformers per one settlement to overproduce Unity. This was also breaking settlement bonus and preventing getting 100% unity for water.
  • Fixed dangling price popup when building a transport.
  • Prevented animal farms from accepting eggs back (farm rebuild required for fix to work).
  • Fixed that world mines and oil rigs ignored "per 60" selection.
  • Add more tooltips and hints.
  • Camera movement keys (WSAD) can be now properly remapped.
  • Added Ctrl + D for demolish.
  • Added a camera rotation binding with a default bound to Alt + Q/E.
  • Restore +/- keys for changing game speed, camera zoom is now mapped to [ ] and / * keys by default.
  • Fixed Ctrl key for alternative transport routing.

