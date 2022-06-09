- Fixed that mining trucks were incorrectly delivering ores to the shipyard.
- Prevented multiple power transformers per one settlement to overproduce Unity. This was also breaking settlement bonus and preventing getting 100% unity for water.
- Fixed dangling price popup when building a transport.
- Prevented animal farms from accepting eggs back (farm rebuild required for fix to work).
- Fixed that world mines and oil rigs ignored "per 60" selection.
- Add more tooltips and hints.
- Camera movement keys (WSAD) can be now properly remapped.
- Added Ctrl + D for demolish.
- Added a camera rotation binding with a default bound to Alt + Q/E.
- Restore +/- keys for changing game speed, camera zoom is now mapped to [ ] and / * keys by default.
- Fixed Ctrl key for alternative transport routing.
Captain of Industry update for 9 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.2a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
