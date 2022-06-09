Change Log: 898

- Improved up button groups on UI window prefabs
- Fixed new room networking and enemy patrol
- Added new room combination of room 2/3
- Improved enemy wait logic after investigating
- Added wait node when enemy reached search destination
- Reverted to using Steam friends overlay for invite window
- Added invite window for stream lining the invite process with Steam Remote Play
- Added two new scenes to intro cutscene with animations.
- Fixed right-side Titan patrol on room 10.
- Fixed light switch issues in new room 10
- Added cutscene 4 and 5 to project.
- Added vanishing particle effect when entering scene trigger
- Added basic background art displacement and movement
- Rearranged new Room 3
- Added new waypoint patrol data to all the scenes
- More changes to room 10.
- Improved enemy state handling based off behaviour tree flow
- Changes to room 10 - another security camera, a patrolling Titan.
- Refactored basic patrol logic to make it work with behaviour tree
- Removed utility AI implementation
- Added first phase of refactoring enemy behaviour tree AI
- Planned out room 2/3 merge concept.
- Added node canvas to project
- Added anonymous sign in for unity analytics
- Rearranged ship tile pallet.
- Added floor switch to room 3
- Fixed distraction device pickup item weirdness in room 4
- Added new space background assets.
Out of Sight Playtest update for 9 June 2022
