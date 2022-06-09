 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Sight Playtest update for 9 June 2022

Change Log: 898

Share · View all patches · Build 8906454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved up button groups on UI window prefabs
  • Fixed new room networking and enemy patrol
  • Added new room combination of room 2/3
  • Improved enemy wait logic after investigating
  • Added wait node when enemy reached search destination
  • Reverted to using Steam friends overlay for invite window
  • Added invite window for stream lining the invite process with Steam Remote Play
  • Added two new scenes to intro cutscene with animations.
  • Fixed right-side Titan patrol on room 10.
  • Fixed light switch issues in new room 10
  • Added cutscene 4 and 5 to project.
  • Added vanishing particle effect when entering scene trigger
  • Added basic background art displacement and movement
  • Rearranged new Room 3
  • Added new waypoint patrol data to all the scenes
  • More changes to room 10.
  • Improved enemy state handling based off behaviour tree flow
  • Changes to room 10 - another security camera, a patrolling Titan.
  • Refactored basic patrol logic to make it work with behaviour tree
  • Removed utility AI implementation
  • Added first phase of refactoring enemy behaviour tree AI
  • Planned out room 2/3 merge concept.
  • Added node canvas to project
  • Added anonymous sign in for unity analytics
  • Rearranged ship tile pallet.
  • Added floor switch to room 3
  • Fixed distraction device pickup item weirdness in room 4
  • Added new space background assets.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link