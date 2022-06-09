Challenge Modes

New Feature : Challenge Hunts
2 different challenge hunts have been added with more on the way!
-
Bucks Only
-
Chicken Farm
Bug Fixes:
-
Minor weapon adjustments/audio changes
-
Gator River improvements
