Virtual Hunting Experience update for 9 June 2022

Challenge Modes

Build 8906159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature : Challenge Hunts

2 different challenge hunts have been added with more on the way!

  • Bucks Only

  • Chicken Farm

Bug Fixes:

  • Minor weapon adjustments/audio changes

  • Gator River improvements

