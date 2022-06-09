Pizza Improved available now!! 🍕🍕🍕

Hi Chefs!👨‍🍳

From June 9 - 22, we invite you to check out our sale and the delightful things we have

done for you!

This time we took care of the Pizza DLC. Let me start by saying that the changes involve container drawers, custom menus and more…

We have developed the changes you have been waiting for and talked about on our Discord and in Steam discussions. We have also prepared an important new update and bugfixes. Changelog below:



Features:

Added custom menu - With a custom menu, YOU can decide what pizzas you want to include in the menu. Every day a promoted product is picked randomly. Check it out for yourself, you'll love it!

- Did you run out of space for your ingredients? From now on you can change the sets of drawers for the ingredients so that everything is sorted and ready to go! The drawer has not changed its place, but we have expanded it with new features that give you lots of ! Extended Pizza Pro app with new pizza recipes tab - Do you like basil? Check out which pizzas it is used in! In the new tab of Pizza Pro app , you can browse and filter the list of pizza recipes that you have already unlocked. You can preview the required dough and sauce of each of those pizzas as well as check what ingredients are required as toppings, to make it easier for you to prepare and plan ahead! Additionally, if you are using Custom Menu , you can preview which recipes are currently on the menu.

you can order any of those pizzas in any size you want! Changed basket model with a more optimal one - We have changed the basket model to eliminate many bugs related to it. The new basket works better and is nicer!

Bugfixes:

[PIZZA] 🍕

Fixed tutorial error which prevented tutorial certificate from spawning

Improved sauces graphics - we added more detail to the sauces in the bemars and applied to pizzas

- we added more detail to the sauces in the bemars and applied to pizzas Corrected chinese translation

Fixed bugs blocking completion of some quests and achievements

Fixed few optimization issues

… And many other, both major and minor bugfixes

[SHELTER] ☢️

Shelter campaign can be continued after story end - After finishing the story you can continue to supply camps with your dishes.

We hope you enjoy the changes that have been made. We invite you to check it out and have fun.

Happy Cooking! 👨‍🍳