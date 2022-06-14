 Skip to content

Maneuver Warfare update for 14 June 2022

Update 1.21

Build 8905831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes:

-UI and performance improvements
-purchasing cost for units in campaign games is lower when upgrading units than when purchasing new ones

For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/

