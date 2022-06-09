New update available

Share · View all patches · Build 8905598 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Wardust got bigger update!

Added Orlov Refinery Night version map

Optimized Orlov Refinery performance (still some space for improvement)

Added night vision. To enable/disable it, move your hand close to your head and press the grip button

Redone light on Desert Parables night

Improved (I hope) performance when explosions and projectiles are spawned. Due to completely new spawn system possibility of new bugs. please report if any related to these objects.

Optimized particles, like fire, smoke etc. Hopefully they will cause lower GPU load now.

Shotgun and AWP have way bigger vertical recoil when shot one hand to make kind of cooling time between shots

Tweaked Sticky Bomb. It has way bigger damage, but also decreased damage distance. I'd say about 2 to destroy tank (it depends where you stick it on tank)

Increased server tick rate 20%. Possibility of unwanted side effects, like lag when lot of players in room. Please report it in that case.

Lot of tweaks focused on giving higher chances to new players against game and experienced players

Increased damage on all guns for players below xp level 20 (was 10)

Increased speed about 10-20% for thumbstick movement players (also jumping on edges should be easier)

Decreased Pro Loco slide/speed about 10%

More variety in bots level. More easier bots and less accurate ones.

Please note that these changes are not final.

Unfortunately had to temporarily revert transport helicopters to the old version.

I'm guessing it was cause of random performance drops on Kaoh Kriek maps. We will see.

Please restart your steam to get this update.

