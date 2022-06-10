Update 1.3.4

Dear Mechanics,
We present you the 1.3.4.1 update. We have focused on the most frequently reported bugs and problems, and major ones which were with us for a long time.
MacOS version is going to be updated today.
1.3.4.1
Added:
- Ability to filter tanks in tank shop (previously only tank parts were possible to be filtered)
- A limit of 32 profiles (if you have more than that in your save it should not be a problem, just you wont be allowed to add more)
Fixed:
- A crash that occurred at the beginning of the game as player could not move at all
- Added cooldown timer to various mode changing input methods so the game does not allow too many changes too often, as it could cause bugs
- Issue when player loaded the game through LoadMenu and the game did not correctly handle the data after logic
- Issue of very old saves not being able to merge correctly into new version, causing Storage parts not being saved at all
- Game could not handle the correct state of tank parts with screws and allow for selection, highlighting other tank parts or changing interaction mode when a tank part with screws was selected
- Opening radial menu now works while looking and M18Hellcat engine
- [IS-2]Decals putted on mantlet are very small and unnatural
- Player speed while multiple pose switching now correctly keeps the speed of the pose
- Small tweaks in localization
- Goliath poster
- Speedometer values for American vehicles
- "Easter Egg" achievement
- Collisions on the Test Drive level
- Disabled option to highlight and interact with anything else than tank parts when the player is in orbit camera mode - without it the game was really hard to allow to work on tanks (stairs or engine crane covering the line of sight)
- Machine Guns horizontal movement in Sdkfz251 and TigerIIH
Improved:
- Storage Manager stability so the most issues with pink materials are fixed
Thanks and have a good one,
DeGenerals
Changed files in this update