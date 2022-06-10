Update 1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8905034 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear Mechanics,

We present you the 1.3.4.1 update. We have focused on the most frequently reported bugs and problems, and major ones which were with us for a long time.

MacOS version is going to be updated today.

1.3.4.1

Added:

Ability to filter tanks in tank shop (previously only tank parts were possible to be filtered)

A limit of 32 profiles (if you have more than that in your save it should not be a problem, just you wont be allowed to add more)

Fixed:

A crash that occurred at the beginning of the game as player could not move at all

Added cooldown timer to various mode changing input methods so the game does not allow too many changes too often, as it could cause bugs

Issue when player loaded the game through LoadMenu and the game did not correctly handle the data after logic

Issue of very old saves not being able to merge correctly into new version, causing Storage parts not being saved at all

Game could not handle the correct state of tank parts with screws and allow for selection, highlighting other tank parts or changing interaction mode when a tank part with screws was selected

Opening radial menu now works while looking and M18Hellcat engine

[IS-2]Decals putted on mantlet are very small and unnatural

Player speed while multiple pose switching now correctly keeps the speed of the pose

Small tweaks in localization

Goliath poster

Speedometer values for American vehicles

"Easter Egg" achievement

Collisions on the Test Drive level

Disabled option to highlight and interact with anything else than tank parts when the player is in orbit camera mode - without it the game was really hard to allow to work on tanks (stairs or engine crane covering the line of sight)

Machine Guns horizontal movement in Sdkfz251 and TigerIIH

Improved:

Storage Manager stability so the most issues with pink materials are fixed

Thanks and have a good one,

DeGenerals



