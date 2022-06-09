v0.0.13 Thanks UBI , Xial and Lord Timmahh
- Changed Moon to unlock automatically 5 minutes after research
- Colonist Orders are linked to the PlayerCard
- All researchs have a link to PlayerCard, storymode. Clicking "Finish" on research, you receive a message.
- New Solar Power Plants on moon increase power from 10w to 15w
- Thanks Lord Timmahh for some English corrections. (also taught me a lot)
- Tiles now will be hidden in some distance to avoid lagging in big bases/map maker (VRAM)
- In Map Maker you can change Draw Distance of Hexes and Decorations (Experiment)
- Fixed not showing power for some minutes when loading savegames
- Added number of Cycle, Population, Buildings and Credits to LOAD and SAVE menu. (Will start saving it in the next savegame)
- Fixed TIN CAN FACTORY recipe from STONE to TIN ORE and IRON PLATE
- Trash costs -200 donation points now. (Instead -20)
- Coal and Solar power can be constructed on Water,Tin and Silicon too
- Set exploration increase of 0.1% for every tile expanded, starting costing 1. (After 100 tiles, the cost for each tile will be $1.1. After 1000 tiles $2.7)
- Added a little more WOOD and STONE where it required
- More Territory now accepts to buy only 1 tile, but more expensive
- Added HEX Vanisher (Terraforming Research), to remove Land
