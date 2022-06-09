 Skip to content

Hexfactory update for 9 June 2022

v0.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8904936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.13 Thanks UBI , Xial and Lord Timmahh

  • Changed Moon to unlock automatically 5 minutes after research
  • Colonist Orders are linked to the PlayerCard
  • All researchs have a link to PlayerCard, storymode. Clicking "Finish" on research, you receive a message.
  • New Solar Power Plants on moon increase power from 10w to 15w
  • Thanks Lord Timmahh for some English corrections. (also taught me a lot)
  • Tiles now will be hidden in some distance to avoid lagging in big bases/map maker (VRAM)
  • In Map Maker you can change Draw Distance of Hexes and Decorations (Experiment)
  • Fixed not showing power for some minutes when loading savegames
  • Added number of Cycle, Population, Buildings and Credits to LOAD and SAVE menu. (Will start saving it in the next savegame)
  • Fixed TIN CAN FACTORY recipe from STONE to TIN ORE and IRON PLATE
  • Trash costs -200 donation points now. (Instead -20)
  • Coal and Solar power can be constructed on Water,Tin and Silicon too
  • Set exploration increase of 0.1% for every tile expanded, starting costing 1. (After 100 tiles, the cost for each tile will be $1.1. After 1000 tiles $2.7)
  • Added a little more WOOD and STONE where it required
  • More Territory now accepts to buy only 1 tile, but more expensive
  • Added HEX Vanisher (Terraforming Research), to remove Land
