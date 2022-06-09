 Skip to content

Cheftastic!: Buffet Blast update for 9 June 2022

Cheftastic 1.0-07

Build 8904511

Updated

  • Added score multiplier to each playable area to improve progression and score balancing (Veggie Fields = 1x, Desert Dunes = 1.5x, Cryo Point = 2x)
  • Improved consistency of powerups between playthroughs
  • Minor balance tweaks
  • Temporarily disabled crash-recovery system to give us more time to update it to the new game framework (This should hopefully be reactivated in the next update)

Fixed

  • Fixed Enemies becoming invisible
  • Fixed inconsistent enemy counts when returning to a previously crashed game

Crashes

If you still experience frequent crashes, try one or more of the following:

  • Ensure you are running Cheftastic on a system that meets or exceeds the minimum hardware requirements outlined on the Steam store page
  • Verify the integrity of the game cache
  • Check for updated graphics card drivers
  • Reinstall Cheftastic for a clean install of the latest update

How you can help us

We're doing our best to discover and record any bugs you come across. If you find anything that could be fixed, please don't hesitate to reach out to us to let us know.

Join our discord: Cheftastic Community Discord

