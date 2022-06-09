 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 9 June 2022

SRPG Studio 1.261 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8903960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.261.

New Features:

  • The startup speed of game.exe has been improved. Previously, all maps were initialized when the game was launched, but from this version onward, maps are initialized as soon as they are referenced.
  • Added "Agility" to "Compatibility" under "Weapon Types." For now, Agility is only referenced in the round count calculation.
  • When the face image of a unit (NPC) is changed, the face images of other units (NPCs) selected in Shift are also changed.
  • When "Confirm application exit" is enabled, the exit message is displayed even if hardware full screen is enabled.
  • Added battle-rotationtransition.js to enter the battle while rotating the map.
  • Added scriptexecute-inventorycontrol.js to set inventory for items that are not set to inventory in the editor.
  • Added other-galleryswitchcondition.js

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the HP gauge would not update after "Unit Affiliation."
  • Fixed a bug that aggain skill with enemy AI rarely failed.
  • Fixed a bug that the background music did not stop when exiting a base.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
