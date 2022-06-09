 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 9 June 2022

Update 1.3.5e

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friends!

The update 1.3.5e is here!

Beware of possible plot spoilers!

Quests

  • Aponavicious remained friendly after having Dawnflower's Kiss stolen by the player character - fixed;
  • Aeon's special dialog option in the Inevitable Excess DLC killed the wrong character - fixed;

Areas

  • Fixed a critical issue which prevented from leaving Colyphyr after distributing the mythic level;

Classes & Mechanics

  • The combination of Oracle and Loremaster now provides spells correctly. Note: if you have already taken Loremaster levels combined with Oracle in your savegame, you'll need to make a respect to get the spells;
  • The Hunter class now works with the Loremaster prestige class;
  • Restless Slumber hex now functions correctly;

Visual

  • Pet companions now move correctly;

Items

  • Sometimes the Radiance was not taken from the player when it was improved, which caused the player to have multiple copies of the sword - fixed;
  • The effect from the Boots of Free Rein now has a correct icon;
  • The "Ascpect of the Asp" amulet now functions correctly;
  • The description of robe of fire now displays correctly;

Misс

  • Rathimus in Defender's Heart remembered that he's a cleric, not a wizard, and stopped selling an extensive list of arcane spells;
  • Added an epilogue for Camellia if she had an romance with a player character and he sacrificed himself in the game' s ending;
  • Now Seelah actually goes off to look for Terendelev in the prologue, rather than standing still;
  • Some areas on the Drezen map have been renamed for better consistency
  • Fixed the door opening;
  • Fixed item interaction and missing overtips;
  • Fixed camera movement in the Threshold.

