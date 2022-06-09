Update 1.3.5e
Friends!
The update 1.3.5e is here!
Beware of possible plot spoilers!
Quests
- Aponavicious remained friendly after having Dawnflower's Kiss stolen by the player character - fixed;
- Aeon's special dialog option in the Inevitable Excess DLC killed the wrong character - fixed;
Areas
- Fixed a critical issue which prevented from leaving Colyphyr after distributing the mythic level;
Classes & Mechanics
- The combination of Oracle and Loremaster now provides spells correctly. Note: if you have already taken Loremaster levels combined with Oracle in your savegame, you'll need to make a respect to get the spells;
- The Hunter class now works with the Loremaster prestige class;
- Restless Slumber hex now functions correctly;
Visual
- Pet companions now move correctly;
Items
- Sometimes the Radiance was not taken from the player when it was improved, which caused the player to have multiple copies of the sword - fixed;
- The effect from the Boots of Free Rein now has a correct icon;
- The "Ascpect of the Asp" amulet now functions correctly;
- The description of robe of fire now displays correctly;
Misс
- Rathimus in Defender's Heart remembered that he's a cleric, not a wizard, and stopped selling an extensive list of arcane spells;
- Added an epilogue for Camellia if she had an romance with a player character and he sacrificed himself in the game' s ending;
- Now Seelah actually goes off to look for Terendelev in the prologue, rather than standing still;
- Some areas on the Drezen map have been renamed for better consistency
- Fixed the door opening;
- Fixed item interaction and missing overtips;
- Fixed camera movement in the Threshold.
