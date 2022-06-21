Good Company Released!

Welcome Tycoon,



[Monsieur Vaillant, General Robotics]

We’ve made it! After two years of Early Access the full release has arrived. The team wants to thank all of you who have supported us on this journey and give a warm welcome to all of those who are now starting into the world of Company Production Management.

To celebrate this day we have made a new Trailer for you:





[Prof Behati, Chords of Success]

Ah, this makes me so excited! Are you ready to get as productive as I am? We've made it this far, and it can only get better. We are celebrating a milestone today and we can't wait to see you play and enjoy the game. If you have any question or issue you want to raise, feel free to join one of our communities on Reddit or Discord.

And if you want to stay up to date, you can also follow us on Twitter!

And don’t forget, Good Company is enjoyed best in good company! So grab up to three friends and have fun with the newly added multiplayer mode.



[Mayor Rubio]

If you are still undecided on whether or not you should become a CEO yourself, why not watch some successful CEOs or join our free Demo program where our instructors take you through the first two lessons?

I really need some more local heroes to help our county and our beautiful city Bloomville.

A list of all the recent changes for CEOs can be found here:

https://goodcompanygame.com/full_release.html

Good Luck CEO,

We hope to see you soon!