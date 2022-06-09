Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Fight smarter. Fight harder.
Unleash your full potential with the ULLR Armor Set, featuring the ULLR helmet, TAC/RS/FARLIGHT helmet attachment, Ruckamuck Hippotooth chest attachment, Interpres Receiver shoulder pads, UA/Type HRP knee pads, TAC/REDSCAN utility, and Abzug gloves, along with the Rusty Armadillo coating, and Eye See You emblem.
Grab a set from the Shop and equip it today!
A transcendent invitation to the zero hour.
Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Double Zeroes Mark VII visor.
A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.
