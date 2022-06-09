 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 9 June 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fight smarter. Fight harder.

Unleash your full potential with the ULLR Armor Set, featuring the ULLR helmet, TAC/RS/FARLIGHT helmet attachment, Ruckamuck Hippotooth chest attachment, Interpres Receiver shoulder pads, UA/Type HRP knee pads, TAC/REDSCAN utility, and Abzug gloves, along with the Rusty Armadillo coating, and Eye See You emblem.

Grab a set from the Shop and equip it today!

A transcendent invitation to the zero hour.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Double Zeroes Mark VII visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

View more data in app history for build 8903859
