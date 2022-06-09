Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 8903859 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fight smarter. Fight harder.

Unleash your full potential with the ULLR Armor Set, featuring the ULLR helmet, TAC/RS/FARLIGHT helmet attachment, Ruckamuck Hippotooth chest attachment, Interpres Receiver shoulder pads, UA/Type HRP knee pads, TAC/REDSCAN utility, and Abzug gloves, along with the Rusty Armadillo coating, and Eye See You emblem.

Grab a set from the Shop and equip it today!

A transcendent invitation to the zero hour.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Double Zeroes Mark VII visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.