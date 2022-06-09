 Skip to content

Lakeburg Legacies Playtest update for 9 June 2022

Patch Note 0.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8903609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issues:

  • Save will now load if one of the Villager has the Gray Hair trait.
  • Upgrades in the Livestock Farm now correctly affect resources production.
  • When recruiting a Villager, the UI now shows the correct cost in Gold.
  • When hovering the Satisfaction Gauges in the Castle, tooltips no longer contain a "5E4436" code.
  • The buildings’ progress bars and the timer are no longer frozen after loading a save.
  • The Builder Tickets UI no longer appear in the Illicit buildings even though their slots can’t be unlocked manually.
  • The Service tooltips now include an outline when the text is colored.
  • Villagers can no longer date their direct relatives during an event (sorry George R. R. Martin)
