Patch Note 0.2.4

Fixed issues:
- Save will now load if one of the Villager has the Gray Hair trait.
- Upgrades in the Livestock Farm now correctly affect resources production.
- When recruiting a Villager, the UI now shows the correct cost in Gold.
- When hovering the Satisfaction Gauges in the Castle, tooltips no longer contain a "5E4436" code.
- The buildings’ progress bars and the timer are no longer frozen after loading a save.
- The Builder Tickets UI no longer appear in the Illicit buildings even though their slots can’t be unlocked manually.
- The Service tooltips now include an outline when the text is colored.
- Villagers can no longer date their direct relatives during an event (sorry George R. R. Martin)
Changed files in this update