TimeShifters update for 9 June 2022

Bug Fix #7

Share · View all patches · Build 8903206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the spammed updates but now we fixed the bug!

  • Npc animation bug fixed!
  • Flamethrower Damage increased by 5
