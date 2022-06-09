 Skip to content

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 9 June 2022

Update to v0.8.0

Update Notes

Battle of the Bulge - Update 0.8.0 Trailer

  • added AI Team Member
  • added option to rank up to maximum level 37
  • added M1 Garand
  • added Bazooka
  • added Lee Enfield Sniper
  • added V2 Factory location
  • added second half of noville

  • fixed several minor issues

  • updated map optimization
  • updated AI balance
  • updated AI to handle AI vs AI Combat

Attention!
The Team Member AI and the command complexity is a first setep we would like to hear your toughts and ideas about and is by no means finished. The default key to order commands is C, toggelige the AI between Combat and non Combat mode is done with V.

Please provide your feedback and toughts as it's very important on how this feature will develop in the future!

