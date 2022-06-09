Update to v0.8.0

Battle of the Bulge - Update 0.8.0 Trailer



added AI Team Member

added option to rank up to maximum level 37

added M1 Garand

added Bazooka

added Lee Enfield Sniper

added V2 Factory location

added second half of noville

fixed several minor issues

updated map optimization

updated AI balance

updated AI to handle AI vs AI Combat

Attention!

The Team Member AI and the command complexity is a first setep we would like to hear your toughts and ideas about and is by no means finished. The default key to order commands is C, toggelige the AI between Combat and non Combat mode is done with V.

Please provide your feedback and toughts as it's very important on how this feature will develop in the future!

