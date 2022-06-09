New map & Hunter Seeker Drones!

The main changes:
- Added new map: Serenity
- Added new ship: Hunter Seeker. Slow moving, relatively expensive, low health but huge area of effect damage.
Other changes:
- Added fix for the automatic engagement range
- Implemented damage modifiers and new Heavy frames balance that was approved on the test client.
- Fixed the offset for the players entries on the score screen.
- Moved 2nd weapon slot of Jaeger to the bottom
- Now disabling UI in the campaign mode will also hide campaign specific UI elements.
- Added 2 seconds delay for every specific unit VO. Now there will be no possible "moving", "reporting", e.t.c. VO spam not matter how fast you click those buttons. Implemented functionality to set the delay time in the settings. Will be added with the options UI rework.
- Tested new additions with profiler to make sure they are not creating significant extra script load on CPU.
- Refactored timers in the campaign Mission 3 @HessXXX @Admiral Atrixsanna
- Addressing new Heavy ships balance in campaign: mission 7 now will have only 1 heavy ship per 4 enemies spawned (previously was 3); mission 8 now has increased by 30 sec ship spawn interval (back to vanilla one).
- Fixed amount of spawned ships in mission 7 not increasing per new wave.
- Addressing new economy balance: mission 7 now has 2 anomalies; mission 8 now has 3 anomalies. @Admiral Brackman (CEST)
- Found graphical bug: when more then one objects uses distortion shader GPU renders properly only furthest from camera.
- Replaced green black holes in missions 7 and 8 with regular ones. @Admiral Thomas
- Found and eliminated 'ghost turret' making progression counter show wrong max unlocks number.
- Fixed Pulvelizer having switched values of volley size and damage per missile.
- Implemented council changes for Fish and Spear ship frames.
- Tweaked black hole effect a bit
- Spear got back to 80 HP after consultation with the @High Council
- Limited voice over lines more
- Eradicator: changed weapon fire distance to be closer to minimal engaging distance
- Eradicator changed weapon fire distance
- Tested and confirmed that Eradicators can and will target any building as intended. Damage sync over network written by Thomas works correctly.
- Eradicator turn rate is set to 10.
- Changed Hunter Seeker thumbnail
- Updated background planet color
- Updated background planet moon colors
- Checked if hunterseeker ship color changes properly (it does)
- Hunterseeker charge + hunterseeker detonate effects and sounds are now network synced
- Hunter seeker ships now unset camera follow upon detonation and don't show a regular wreck and explosion since that's detrimental to the AOE attack they deal
