[Notice] In-game Known Issues - Silver Knights Costume (Jin)

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We have internally found an in-game issue after June 9th Update.

Further details are as follows:

[Issue]

Jin equips Silver Knights costume → Not really smooth to use of certain skills. (Skill Effect Error)

[Fix]

This Issue is currently fixed.

※ PLEASE LOG-OUT Steam Launcher → Reconnect to SoulWorker.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience, and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.

Thank you.