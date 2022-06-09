[Notice] In-game Known Issues - Silver Knights Costume (Jin)

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We have internally found an in-game issue after June 9th Update.
Further details are as follows:
[Issue]
Jin equips Silver Knights costume → Not really smooth to use of certain skills. (Skill Effect Error)
[Fix]
This Issue is currently fixed.
※ PLEASE LOG-OUT Steam Launcher → Reconnect to SoulWorker.
We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience, and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update