- Player swims slightly faster
- Revised background music
- Improved player follow camera
- Zoom camera introduced
- Improved UI menu
- Fixed issue with water droplets inconsistently flowing when camera is outside water tank
- Some objects on scenes reorganized
- Added corner poles to make players easy to navigate the environment
- Added Unity Analytics to prepare for future UX improvements
Relax It's Aqua update for 9 June 2022
Update v1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update