Relax It's Aqua update for 9 June 2022

Update v1.0.2

Build 8901048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player swims slightly faster
  • Revised background music
  • Improved player follow camera
  • Zoom camera introduced
  • Improved UI menu
  • Fixed issue with water droplets inconsistently flowing when camera is outside water tank
  • Some objects on scenes reorganized
  • Added corner poles to make players easy to navigate the environment
  • Added Unity Analytics to prepare for future UX improvements
