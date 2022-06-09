- Fixed several save game bugs. WARNING: This is a breaking change. Your old save games will no longer work.
- Fixed: Destroyed fields no longer show a "ready to harvest" icon sometimes.
- Fixed: Manual should now open to a proper page the first time you use it.
- Fixed: Demolish/Confirm finally works properly.
- Fixed: Market selling amounts correct
- Fixed: Market amounts changed correctly when selling resources
- Fixed: Context pie menu should no longer open right after placing a building
- Improved story and tutorial dialogs
- A few small visual UI updates
Black Forest update for 9 June 2022
BREAKING UPDATE - save game and other fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
