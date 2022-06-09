 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 9 June 2022

BREAKING UPDATE - save game and other fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8901014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several save game bugs. WARNING: This is a breaking change. Your old save games will no longer work.
  • Fixed: Destroyed fields no longer show a "ready to harvest" icon sometimes.
  • Fixed: Manual should now open to a proper page the first time you use it.
  • Fixed: Demolish/Confirm finally works properly.
  • Fixed: Market selling amounts correct
  • Fixed: Market amounts changed correctly when selling resources
  • Fixed: Context pie menu should no longer open right after placing a building
  • Improved story and tutorial dialogs
  • A few small visual UI updates

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link