Dota 2 update for 9 June 2022

ClientVersion 5302

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Span of Black Nihility
  • Modified Economy Item: Mace of the Chosen
  • Modified Economy Item: Leviathan Whale Blade
  • Modified Economy Item: Scree'auk's Talon
  • Modified Economy Item: Mecha Boots of Travel Mk III
  • Modified Economy Item: The Lightning Orchid
  • Modified Economy Item: Fluttering Mortis
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Basher of Mage Skulls
  • Modified Economy Item: Sufferwood Sapling
  • Modified Economy Item: Whisky the Stout Artifact
  • Modified Economy Item: Floodmask
  • Modified Economy Item: Sullen Hollow
  • Modified Economy Item: Serrakura
  • Modified Economy Item: Latticean Shards of the Crimson Witness
  • Modified Economy Item: The Barren Crown
  • Modified Economy Item: Resistive Pinfold
  • Modified Economy Item: Searing Dominator
  • Modified Economy Item: Vigil Signet
  • Modified Economy Item: Iron Surge
  • Modified Economy Item: Jewel of Aeons
  • Modified Economy Item: Shock of the Anvil
  • Modified Economy Item: Moonfall
  • Modified Economy Item: World Chasm Artifact
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Moonfall
  • Modified Economy Item: Tormented Staff
  • Modified Economy Item: Atomic Ray Thrusters
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Atomic Ray Thrusters
  • Modified Economy Item: Paragon's Rebuke
  • Modified Economy Item: The Gates of Nothl
  • Modified Economy Item: searing_dominator_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: iron_surge_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: moonfall_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: golden_moonfall_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: shock_of_the_anvil_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: black_nihility_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: the_barren_crown_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: world_chasm_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: vigil_signet_warcry_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: jewel_of_aeons_time_walk_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: tormented_staff_split_earth_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: resistive_pinfold_kinetic_field_icon
  • Modified Economy Item: golden_basher_blades_mana_icons
  • Modified Economy Item: sufferwood_sapling
  • Modified Economy Item: atomic_ray_thrusters
  • Modified Economy Item: golden_atomic_ray_thrusters

English Localization

  • dota_play_featured_ends: Ends in {t:d:ends_in_time}Ends in {s:ends_in_time}

Heroes

  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of sandking_burrowstrike
  • Sand King: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of sven_warcry
  • Sven: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of vengefulspirit_wave_of_terror
  • Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Enigma: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Enigma: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Enigma: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of enigma_black_hole
  • Enigma: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_5
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of tinker_keen_teleport
  • Tinker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of faceless_void_time_walk
  • Faceless Void: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of luna_lucent_beam
  • Luna: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of furion_teleportation
  • Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of omniknight_martyr
  • Omniknight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of huskar_life_break
  • Huskar: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of night_stalker_void
  • Night Stalker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of spirit_breaker_charge_of_darkness
  • Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of disruptor_kinetic_field
  • Disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of magnataur_shockwave
  • Magnus: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of tusk_ice_shards
  • Tusk: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0

Changed files in this update

