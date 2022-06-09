Dota 2 update for 9 June 2022
ClientVersion 5302
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Span of Black Nihility
- Modified Economy Item: Mace of the Chosen
- Modified Economy Item: Leviathan Whale Blade
- Modified Economy Item: Scree'auk's Talon
- Modified Economy Item: Mecha Boots of Travel Mk III
- Modified Economy Item: The Lightning Orchid
- Modified Economy Item: Fluttering Mortis
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Basher of Mage Skulls
- Modified Economy Item: Sufferwood Sapling
- Modified Economy Item: Whisky the Stout Artifact
- Modified Economy Item: Floodmask
- Modified Economy Item: Sullen Hollow
- Modified Economy Item: Serrakura
- Modified Economy Item: Latticean Shards of the Crimson Witness
- Modified Economy Item: The Barren Crown
- Modified Economy Item: Resistive Pinfold
- Modified Economy Item: Searing Dominator
- Modified Economy Item: Vigil Signet
- Modified Economy Item: Iron Surge
- Modified Economy Item: Jewel of Aeons
- Modified Economy Item: Shock of the Anvil
- Modified Economy Item: Moonfall
- Modified Economy Item: World Chasm Artifact
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Moonfall
- Modified Economy Item: Tormented Staff
- Modified Economy Item: Atomic Ray Thrusters
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Atomic Ray Thrusters
- Modified Economy Item: Paragon's Rebuke
- Modified Economy Item: The Gates of Nothl
- Modified Economy Item: searing_dominator_icon
- Modified Economy Item: iron_surge_icon
- Modified Economy Item: moonfall_icon
- Modified Economy Item: golden_moonfall_icon
- Modified Economy Item: shock_of_the_anvil_icon
- Modified Economy Item: black_nihility_icon
- Modified Economy Item: the_barren_crown_icon
- Modified Economy Item: world_chasm_icon
- Modified Economy Item: vigil_signet_warcry_icon
- Modified Economy Item: jewel_of_aeons_time_walk_icon
- Modified Economy Item: tormented_staff_split_earth_icon
- Modified Economy Item: resistive_pinfold_kinetic_field_icon
- Modified Economy Item: golden_basher_blades_mana_icons
- Modified Economy Item: sufferwood_sapling
- Modified Economy Item: atomic_ray_thrusters
- Modified Economy Item: golden_atomic_ray_thrusters
English Localization
- dota_play_featured_ends:
Ends in {t:d:ends_in_time}›
Heroes
- Sand King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotIndexwith value of
7
- Sand King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Sand King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotTextwith value of
sandking_burrowstrike
- Sand King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Sven: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotIndexwith value of
10
- Sven: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_3
- Sven: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotTextwith value of
sven_warcry
- Sven: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotIndexwith value of
7
- Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_2
- Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotTextwith value of
vengefulspirit_wave_of_terror
- Vengeful Spirit: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Enigma: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotIndexwith value of
7
- Enigma: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- Enigma: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotTextwith value of
enigma_black_hole
- Enigma: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Tinker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotIndexwith value of
10
- Tinker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_5
- Tinker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotTextwith value of
tinker_keen_teleport
- Tinker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Faceless Void: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotIndexwith value of
8
- Faceless Void: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Faceless Void: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotTextwith value of
faceless_void_time_walk
- Faceless Void: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Luna: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotIndexwith value of
8
- Luna: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Luna: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotTextwith value of
luna_lucent_beam
- Luna: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotIndexwith value of
9
- Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_2
- Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotTextwith value of
furion_teleportation
- Nature's Prophet: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Omniknight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotIndexwith value of
11
- Omniknight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_2
- Omniknight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotTextwith value of
omniknight_martyr
- Omniknight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Huskar: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotIndexwith value of
9
- Huskar: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- Huskar: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotTextwith value of
huskar_life_break
- Huskar: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Night Stalker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotIndexwith value of
8
- Night Stalker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Night Stalker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotTextwith value of
night_stalker_void
- Night Stalker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotIndexwith value of
9
- Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotTextwith value of
spirit_breaker_charge_of_darkness
- Spirit Breaker: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotIndexwith value of
9
- Disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_3
- Disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotTextwith value of
disruptor_kinetic_field
- Disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Magnus: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotIndexwith value of
8
- Magnus: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Magnus: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/SlotTextwith value of
magnataur_shockwave
- Magnus: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/8/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Tusk: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotIndexwith value of
10
- Tusk: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Tusk: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotTextwith value of
tusk_ice_shards
- Tusk: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 5 Depot 381454
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes