Settlement Survival update for 10 June 2022

Stable Version Patch Notes - v0.84.281.105

Hey everyone,
Recently, we've synchronized the content in alpha version with the stable one (which is the steam default version)

Removed Children's Day Related Content：

  • Maple Seeds won't be gifted at the start of game on Standard mode and Sandbox mode.
  • Removed Children's Day related passive events.
  • Children won't carry balloons.
  • Removed related decoration on School, Boarding School and Academy.
  • New decorative buildings remain. They can still be built.

