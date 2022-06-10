Stable Version Patch Notes - v0.84.281.105

Hey everyone,
Recently, we've synchronized the content in alpha version with the stable one (which is the steam default version)
Removed Children's Day Related Content：
- Maple Seeds won't be gifted at the start of game on Standard mode and Sandbox mode.
- Removed Children's Day related passive events.
- Children won't carry balloons.
- Removed related decoration on School, Boarding School and Academy.
- New decorative buildings remain. They can still be built.
