V0.4.6.A - Fixes for "item swapping between battles" bug and more balancing!

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
- Fixed a bug where higher level guitars had the same base damage as low level guitars. More guitar artwork is to come, right now they all look similar to Strats. All guitar melee base damage has been lowered.
- Reduced the base hit chance of all elemental spells (fireball, lightning bolt etc) from 40 to 30.
- Increased two hand weapon's damage scaling from 1.4 to 2.5 ( experimental, let's see if it's too OP)
- Shield Block is now a learnable level skill purchasable from the Training Dummy (requires a shield)
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
- Fixed a bug where frozen gladiators could be enraged, pushed and intimidated etc. Basically when frozen solid now, they are a lump of heavy ice and can't be moved.
- Fixed up hand position for holding bows
---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------
- Increased the chances of finding runes and blueprints in shops. You can't use them yet but they'll be useful soon
- When you reset your talents, all other buttons will now disappear until you have assigned all points ( so you can't accidentally leave with unspent points)
- Removed 'Favourite Icon' (the little star) from inventory items as it wasn't clear enough to users how it worked and I've replaced it with an automated system (see Misc changes)
- You cannot re-purchase potions or food you have sold back to vendors anymore. It's a food safety thing.
- Removed yellow tint from recently sold items as it looked ugly.
- Fixed a bug where certain high level steeds were slower than lesser steeds
- Increased the price of Steeds
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
- Fix the bug where certain weapons or shields were unequipped after fights. Whatever weapons you start with at the beginning of a fight are restored to you at the end.
- Changed label text for Training Dummy when doing battle
- Champion titles now show during battle
