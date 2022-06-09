 Skip to content

Mirror 2: Project X update for 9 June 2022

Steam Workshop for Home Mode is Updated!

Mirror 2: Project X update for 9 June 2022 · Build 8900437

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[HOME MODE]
  • Steam Workshop is updated! Now, the mod manager supports player to replace the character model. Clothing and other functions are not available for now.
  • New feature- facial expressions. We present expression presets for all characters.
  • Players can change local save path for the pictures taken in the game.
  • Fixed the bug where some clothing and accessories are displayed incorrectly when wearing.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960782

[STORY MODE]
  • Adjust the difficulty and rhythm of QTE Gameplay in the first two chapters.
  • Adjust the difficulty of the match-3 gameplay in the 2nd chapter.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
  • Optimized the display method and animation of the opponent in the match-3 gameplay.
  • Added character portraits for a bunch of characters.
[UPDATE PLAN]

- HOME MODE -
We plan to add the following functions of Home Mode and its Steam Workshop:

  • Share customized postures with other players
  • Share alternative voice acting with other players

- STORY MODE -

  • We plan to update the next chapter - Caiyun at the end of June.

