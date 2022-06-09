Steam Workshop for Home Mode is Updated!

[HOME MODE]
- Steam Workshop is updated! Now, the mod manager supports player to replace the character model. Clothing and other functions are not available for now.
- New feature- facial expressions. We present expression presets for all characters.
- Players can change local save path for the pictures taken in the game.
- Fixed the bug where some clothing and accessories are displayed incorrectly when wearing.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960782
[STORY MODE]
- Adjust the difficulty and rhythm of QTE Gameplay in the first two chapters.
- Adjust the difficulty of the match-3 gameplay in the 2nd chapter.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- Optimized the display method and animation of the opponent in the match-3 gameplay.
- Added character portraits for a bunch of characters.
[UPDATE PLAN]
- HOME MODE -
We plan to add the following functions of Home Mode and its Steam Workshop:
- Share customized postures with other players
- Share alternative voice acting with other players
- STORY MODE -
- We plan to update the next chapter - Caiyun at the end of June.
Changed files in this update