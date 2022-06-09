Dota 2 update for 9 June 2022
ClientVersion 5300
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_BattleReport_New_Report:
Abilities
- Vacuum: Changed damage from
10/150/200/250to
100/150/200/250
