[Game Hotfix] - 510738

Hi friends, just a small hotfix today to address some issues in the Fast Friends update. Patch notes below.
Changes and Improvements
All versions
- Added a new masterwork canvas artwork.
- Updated all Korean, Russian, and Chinese localizations.
Fixes
All versions
- Fixed issue causing certain strings to show in English when running Russian translation.
- Hatching Oakshell, Sanishell, Cuddle Pip and Delecta Vole eggs now qualifies for the “Good Egg” achievement.
- Fixed crash that could occur when atmo suits melted.
- Fixed issue causing camera zoom and UI scroll commands to sometimes conflict when using a gamepad or Steam Deck.
Spaced Out! only
- Close UI panel sound effect is no longer played when switching asteroids.
Changed files in this update