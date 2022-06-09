 Skip to content

Oxygen Not Included update for 9 June 2022

[Game Hotfix] - 510738

[Game Hotfix] - 510738

Build 8899637

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends, just a small hotfix today to address some issues in the Fast Friends update. Patch notes below.

Changes and Improvements

All versions

  • Added a new masterwork canvas artwork.
  • Updated all Korean, Russian, and Chinese localizations.
Fixes

All versions

  • Fixed issue causing certain strings to show in English when running Russian translation.
  • Hatching Oakshell, Sanishell, Cuddle Pip and Delecta Vole eggs now qualifies for the “Good Egg” achievement.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when atmo suits melted.
  • Fixed issue causing camera zoom and UI scroll commands to sometimes conflict when using a gamepad or Steam Deck.

Spaced Out! only

  • Close UI panel sound effect is no longer played when switching asteroids.

