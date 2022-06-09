 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 9 June 2022

1.0.18b Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 8899595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.18.b Hotfix

Added

  • Door destroyed sound FX.
  • Energy cells now recharge purifier / EZ cooker.
  • Drag-and-drop on Purifier in inventory to purify items.
  • Bio-mod bonus / penalty stats added to modded items.
  • Disarm trap functionality. The red wire! Not the green wire!

Changed

  • Additional info added to tool tips (extra item details, special item types).
  • Additional feedback in action list (skills improved from using weapons and props).
  • Ability damage bonus incorporated in mouse-over in lower left feedback.
  • Status condition has cleared now included in list messages.
  • Damage deflected message.
  • Moving to another floor cancels alarm.
  • Updated AI pathfinding.

Fixed

  • Consumable item tool-tip bug for different race values fixed.
  • Razor Fist durability fixed.
  • Rangefinder squares now show based on floor tile height (eg. courtyard tiles hide it)
  • Skip Game over screen bug fixed.
  • Combat Boot image in SotSDex fixed.
  • Continue moving after interacting bug fixed.
  • Door trap parsing bug fixed.
