1.0.18b Hotfix!

1.0.18.b Hotfix
Added
- Door destroyed sound FX.
- Energy cells now recharge purifier / EZ cooker.
- Drag-and-drop on Purifier in inventory to purify items.
- Bio-mod bonus / penalty stats added to modded items.
- Disarm trap functionality. The red wire! Not the green wire!
Changed
- Additional info added to tool tips (extra item details, special item types).
- Additional feedback in action list (skills improved from using weapons and props).
- Ability damage bonus incorporated in mouse-over in lower left feedback.
- Status condition has cleared now included in list messages.
- Damage deflected message.
- Moving to another floor cancels alarm.
- Updated AI pathfinding.
Fixed
- Consumable item tool-tip bug for different race values fixed.
- Razor Fist durability fixed.
- Rangefinder squares now show based on floor tile height (eg. courtyard tiles hide it)
- Skip Game over screen bug fixed.
- Combat Boot image in SotSDex fixed.
- Continue moving after interacting bug fixed.
- Door trap parsing bug fixed.
