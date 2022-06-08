 Skip to content

One Dreamer: Prologue update for 8 June 2022

1.5.0 Patch Notes

1.5.0 Patch Notes

Build 8899426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Update movement system and run animation
  • Add ability to select variables directly from the code view
  • Add special indicators when near other platforms
  • Add special indicator when close to codable objects
  • Add splash screen and epilepsy warning
  • Add ’Edit Code’ label to all codable objects
  • Update string ‘ ’ syntax styling in code files
  • Add position watchdog
  • Add horizontal movement on steps
  • Add icons to clipboard
  • Add SFX to apply/revert settings
  • Add SFX to Game Data Menu
  • Add map to lobby area
  • Update transition effects into and out of the studio area
  • Update dev commentary
  • Add ‘new’ notifications indicator to Todo and Email app
  • Updated social links in credits

Bugfixes:

  • Fix Frank animation bug if enter rowboat from too far away
  • Fix option menu borders off by 1px
  • Fix secret area camera tracking bug
  • Fix sprite sorting order on steps in the lobby
  • Update [-----].mp3

Changed files in this update

