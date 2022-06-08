1.5.0 Patch Notes

Changes:
- Update movement system and run animation
- Add ability to select variables directly from the code view
- Add special indicators when near other platforms
- Add special indicator when close to codable objects
- Add splash screen and epilepsy warning
- Add ’Edit Code’ label to all codable objects
- Update string ‘ ’ syntax styling in code files
- Add position watchdog
- Add horizontal movement on steps
- Add icons to clipboard
- Add SFX to apply/revert settings
- Add SFX to Game Data Menu
- Add map to lobby area
- Update transition effects into and out of the studio area
- Update dev commentary
- Add ‘new’ notifications indicator to Todo and Email app
- Updated social links in credits
Bugfixes:
- Fix Frank animation bug if enter rowboat from too far away
- Fix option menu borders off by 1px
- Fix secret area camera tracking bug
- Fix sprite sorting order on steps in the lobby
- Update [-----].mp3
