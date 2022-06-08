 Skip to content

Drive 21 update for 8 June 2022

Drive 21 v0.4 Update

Hello Everyone!
[Fixes and Content]
  • Taxi System added.
  • Keyboard + Mouse Vehicle Driving Support.
  • New Traffic Vehicles Added.
  • Vehicles In Traffic In Certain Places Have Been Speed Increased.
  • Added Real Time Reflection.

Taxi System

Go To The Taxi Icon On The Map.

Activate the Closed Text at the Taxi Stop. (When your taxi is open, your own vehicle is closed.)

Get in Taxi.

You can turn the taxi mission on and off with Press END Button.

Accept or reject the mission over the radio.

Passengers are waiting for you at any location on the map.


1- Taximeter (Money You Will Earn in Distance Traveled.)

2- Time.
3- Your Destination.


Taxi Maintenance.

New Traffic Vehicles Added



Real Time Reflection



