- Added fully-configurable key-bindings. These can also serve as a place for discovery of possible controls.
- Added ability to control camera zoom with keys.
- Remove designation can be done with CTRL + left click.
- Demolish can be done with Ctrl + X.
- Transport no longer sets terrain when they are split/merged. This was causing issues when pipes were underground (yes, you can make underground pipes by dumping material over them!).
- Transports no longer snap to non-compatible transports via mini-zipper.
- Add diesel trade to the first village to prevent possible deadlocks when diesel runs out before another village is explored.
- Removed Electronics II from ship costs to prevent potential deadlock when ship was upgraded but no Electronics II source was yet found and the ship could remain unrepairable.
- Fixed Electronics II product model.
- Updated translations, Spanish is now 100% translated! Thanks to everyone is contributing!
Captain of Industry update for 8 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
