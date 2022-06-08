 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 8 June 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8898993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added fully-configurable key-bindings. These can also serve as a place for discovery of possible controls.
  • Added ability to control camera zoom with keys.
  • Remove designation can be done with CTRL + left click.
  • Demolish can be done with Ctrl + X.
  • Transport no longer sets terrain when they are split/merged. This was causing issues when pipes were underground (yes, you can make underground pipes by dumping material over them!).
  • Transports no longer snap to non-compatible transports via mini-zipper.
  • Add diesel trade to the first village to prevent possible deadlocks when diesel runs out before another village is explored.
  • Removed Electronics II from ship costs to prevent potential deadlock when ship was upgraded but no Electronics II source was yet found and the ship could remain unrepairable.
  • Fixed Electronics II product model.
  • Updated translations, Spanish is now 100% translated! Thanks to everyone is contributing!

