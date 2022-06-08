UPDATE 0.9.10: The Archdruid

General Changes
- Added a new boss to the game: The Archdruid.
- Along with the new boss, new unlockable outfits, new achievements, new codex entries and a new "Explore the Ark" event.
- Replaced the song for Andrea's Bossfight
Performance
- Made the projectiles more performant
- IMPORTANT: Had to increase the size of the main texture for the characters. If you feel the game's performance has dropped significantly, please contact me about it.
Balance
- You can no longer get the "True Neutral" perk when exploring the Ark (due to backfiring in most builds).
Bugfixing
- Removed the duplicated "Fire" outfit from the Unlockable Outfits
