Tournament Ark update for 8 June 2022

UPDATE 0.9.10: The Archdruid

Share · View all patches · Build 8898961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added a new boss to the game: The Archdruid.
  • Along with the new boss, new unlockable outfits, new achievements, new codex entries and a new "Explore the Ark" event.
  • Replaced the song for Andrea's Bossfight

Performance

  • Made the projectiles more performant
  • IMPORTANT: Had to increase the size of the main texture for the characters. If you feel the game's performance has dropped significantly, please contact me about it.

Balance

  • You can no longer get the "True Neutral" perk when exploring the Ark (due to backfiring in most builds).

Bugfixing

  • Removed the duplicated "Fire" outfit from the Unlockable Outfits

