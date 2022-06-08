 Skip to content

The Dope Game update for 8 June 2022

The Dope Game - Version 4.1 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, dope fiends! We are sliding out a quick patch to fix some issues that were found. Here are the patch notes:

  • Added: function for dealing with armor changes in combat
  • Fixed: attacks not taking armor durability instead of health
  • Fixed: missing audio track will crash game
  • Fixed: inventory blocker not showing correctly
  • Fixed: dropping drug in inventory crashing game or locking screen
  • Fixed: crash if player attacks a crew member
  • Fixed: text when player attacks themselves or crew

More coming soon!

Changed files in this update

The Dope Game: Windows 64-Bit Depot 466801
  • Loading history…
The Dope Game: Windows 32-Bit Depot 466802
  • Loading history…
The Dope Game: Linux 64-Bit Depot 466803
  • Loading history…
