The Dope Game - Version 4.1 Patch

Hey there, dope fiends! We are sliding out a quick patch to fix some issues that were found. Here are the patch notes:
- Added: function for dealing with armor changes in combat
- Fixed: attacks not taking armor durability instead of health
- Fixed: missing audio track will crash game
- Fixed: inventory blocker not showing correctly
- Fixed: dropping drug in inventory crashing game or locking screen
- Fixed: crash if player attacks a crew member
- Fixed: text when player attacks themselves or crew
More coming soon!
Changed files in this update