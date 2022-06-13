1.8.1 Hotfix #2 is Live!

- Fixed an issue where the New Army second mastery reset upon prestige (Book of Weapons).
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed when a Hunter used a chaos bomb with a Poison bolt using the Hand Crossbow.
- Fixed a text format issue of the Scottfield Brawler mastery in the Book of Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where the Summon progress was unintentionally doubled in some cases after a mission.
- Fixed an issue where the quest progress was not being recorded properly when the game crashed.
- Fixed an issue where the custom ammo slots were not being activated in the custom loadout screen.
- Fixed an issue where single shot weapons sometimes couldn’t be reloaded due to switching while vaulting or quick switching.
~The Hunt Team
Changed files in this update