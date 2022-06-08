Patch 0.1.2.048

Hey Blacksmith's
Just a quick update to fix a game breaking issue.
Here are the patch notes.
This update only affects the "beta" branch.
Fixes
- Fix for some instances where strapped logs and planks turned to hardwood upon reloading the game.
- Fix issues with eyes fx not closing when sleeping.
- Fix for weapons/armor/shields created on anvil inheriting the material of the first successfully created item.
- Possible fix to objects glitching into the ground or beyond when opening delivery crates.
- Fixed a few audio files volumes not being affected by global values.
- Fixed a guard's position outside the tavern.
Addition/Changes
- Renamed prison benches you can sleep in.
- Adjusted positions of a few objects in the world.
Changed depots in devtest branch