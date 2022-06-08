 Skip to content

My Little Blacksmith Shop update for 8 June 2022

Patch 0.1.2.048

Patch 0.1.2.048

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Blacksmith's

Just a quick update to fix a game breaking issue.

Here are the patch notes.
This update only affects the "beta" branch.

Fixes
  • Fix for some instances where strapped logs and planks turned to hardwood upon reloading the game.
  • Fix issues with eyes fx not closing when sleeping.
  • Fix for weapons/armor/shields created on anvil inheriting the material of the first successfully created item.
  • Possible fix to objects glitching into the ground or beyond when opening delivery crates.
  • Fixed a few audio files volumes not being affected by global values.
  • Fixed a guard's position outside the tavern.
Addition/Changes
  • Renamed prison benches you can sleep in.
  • Adjusted positions of a few objects in the world.

