- New powerup wolves, which hunts beasts onto your opponents or lets you ride a wolf in supercharged mode
- Fire looks different now and lasts much shorter, no need to run to water anymore
- Updated the 'fists'-powerup which works cleaner now and has rocks crashing to the ground in line in supercharged mode
- New ground decals
- New music on Join Game screen
- Arrows now also get stuck in enemies
- Improved some maps slightly
- New breakable pots on some maps
- Ice arrows now cast a small blizzard where they land and patches are bigger, also ice spikes are now smaller
- New stylised chain-lightning effects
- Breakable objects now indicate being hit
- Big breakable rocks now have significantly higher hit points to change the gameplay on the map for longer
- Supercharged bouncing- and homing-arrows now spawn mini arrows in circular motion
- Many more fixes & improvements
Manic Archers update for 8 June 2022
Update 3.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
