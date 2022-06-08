 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 8 June 2022

Update 3.6

  • New powerup wolves, which hunts beasts onto your opponents or lets you ride a wolf in supercharged mode
  • Fire looks different now and lasts much shorter, no need to run to water anymore
  • Updated the 'fists'-powerup which works cleaner now and has rocks crashing to the ground in line in supercharged mode
  • New ground decals
  • New music on Join Game screen
  • Arrows now also get stuck in enemies
  • Improved some maps slightly
  • New breakable pots on some maps
  • Ice arrows now cast a small blizzard where they land and patches are bigger, also ice spikes are now smaller
  • New stylised chain-lightning effects
  • Breakable objects now indicate being hit
  • Big breakable rocks now have significantly higher hit points to change the gameplay on the map for longer
  • Supercharged bouncing- and homing-arrows now spawn mini arrows in circular motion
  • Many more fixes & improvements

