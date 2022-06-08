 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 8 June 2022

2022.6.c.1 CROCOSMIA

Share · View all patches · Build 8897328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now set gridsnap to 'no gridsnap' again. Welcome, children of the Moth
  • Magnet-grabbed cards now return to their original position afterwards (e.g. when the detective gets lost post-suspicion, he won't)
  • Weird dropzone ricochet effect no longer occurs when you put a card into a slot where it doesn't fit
  • Card stacks now place properly
  • Card stacks no longer open information window when dropped on the desktop (don't even)
  • Stack badge shader now uses backface cull so it doesn't appear on reversed cards
  • KEEP SAVE button works again
  • Perf improvements

