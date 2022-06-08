- You can now set gridsnap to 'no gridsnap' again. Welcome, children of the Moth
- Magnet-grabbed cards now return to their original position afterwards (e.g. when the detective gets lost post-suspicion, he won't)
- Weird dropzone ricochet effect no longer occurs when you put a card into a slot where it doesn't fit
- Card stacks now place properly
- Card stacks no longer open information window when dropped on the desktop (don't even)
- Stack badge shader now uses backface cull so it doesn't appear on reversed cards
- KEEP SAVE button works again
- Perf improvements
Cultist Simulator update for 8 June 2022
2022.6.c.1 CROCOSMIA
Patchnotes via Steam Community
