InfraSpace update for 8 June 2022

Patch 10.2.216 fixes Pipe Connections, Save Loading, Rebalances Pipe Efficiency

Build 8897304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I just uploaded Patch 10.2.216 with a handful more fixes:

  • Methane Pipes now connect to Yellow Science Pack Factories and High Tech Workshops
  • Fixed an issue where a player could not load their save
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to delete saves in game
  • Rebalanced pipeline operation efficiency impact: From now on, only producers of liquid / gas resources connected to a pipe system pay the operation costs of 33%. Consumers operate at full efficiency

Happy playing!

