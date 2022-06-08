Patch 10.2.216 fixes Pipe Connections, Save Loading, Rebalances Pipe Efficiency

Hello everyone,
I just uploaded Patch 10.2.216 with a handful more fixes:
- Methane Pipes now connect to Yellow Science Pack Factories and High Tech Workshops
- Fixed an issue where a player could not load their save
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to delete saves in game
- Rebalanced pipeline operation efficiency impact: From now on, only producers of liquid / gas resources connected to a pipe system pay the operation costs of 33%. Consumers operate at full efficiency
Happy playing!
