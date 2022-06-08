 Skip to content

Disinfection update for 8 June 2022

Bugfixes and Polish for Patch 0.05b

Bugfixes:

    • Fix for the Reactor Core and the room it is in not rendering
    • Possible fix for bits of the level clipping through other bits of the level
    • Possible fix for the player stats not saving if the game crashes when finishing a mission
    • Fix for game sometimes crashing when clearing the glowsticks when finishing a mission
    • Fix for the game crashing when finishing a mission after a player disconnects during the mission
    • Disconnected player now drops tools properly
    • All controls in the option menu can now be changed

Polish:

    • Increased the Reprogrammer range so players have more time to hurt the infection, before needing to run away
