Bugfixes and Polish for Patch 0.05b

Bugfixes:
- Fix for the Reactor Core and the room it is in not rendering
- Possible fix for bits of the level clipping through other bits of the level
- Possible fix for the player stats not saving if the game crashes when finishing a mission
- Fix for game sometimes crashing when clearing the glowsticks when finishing a mission
- Fix for the game crashing when finishing a mission after a player disconnects during the mission
- Disconnected player now drops tools properly
- All controls in the option menu can now be changed
Polish:
- Increased the Reprogrammer range so players have more time to hurt the infection, before needing to run away
