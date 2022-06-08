Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.9

We just pushed a new update to the Playtest, here's the changelog:
- We decided to do one more pass on the physics of the kayak to give it a more agile feel and hopefully accomodate for some kayaking techniques like sweep strokes and draw strokes. Let us know what you think about the way it feels now, you can compare it to the old physics by switching to kayak feel to 'legacy' in the settings menu.
This setting will be removed in the future once we've gathered some feedback on the kayaking feel. It's also possible to further tweak the turning using the "turning multiplier" under accessibility.
We would love your feedback from kayakers if the above changes make sense from a realistic point of view. But also from non-kayakers, can you still control the kayak, is the new agile kayak not making you motion sick? We really want to nail down on the kayak feel before launch to maintain competitive integrity so time is running out!
- Under the kayak feel setting you'll also find a 'simulation' option, this can be turned on for a more authentic kayaking experience, although it won't be as fast so it's not advisable if you want to race.
- Paddle position now slightly affects the center of mass of the kayak. This helps to adjust for the turning that comes with a forward stroke: if you make a forward stroke on the left the kayak turns to the right. By leaning to the left and having the paddle on the left the kayak leans to the left and therefore turns also a little to left making the kayak going effectively more straight. Let us know how this feels.
- Previously, our leaderboard was based on Steam's leaderboard system but this wouldn't work for any other platform we might want to release to in the future (e.g. Viveport, Oculus, PSVR2). With an eye on future platforms we chose to write our own leaderboard system. This will allow us a lot more flexibility in the future to adapt and change this system and will allow for cross-platform leaderboards so if you're the first on the leaderboards, that really means you're #1. Hopefully you won't notice anything different about the leaderboards because that means we did our job, but if you notice any problems or miss something from our previous implementation let us know! This also means that sadly we'll have to reset the leaderboards, hopefully for the last time!
- We're adding some more visual touches to the Canyon level, such as removing the static leaves and replacing them with dynamic branches as well as making some other minor changes (no more see-through treebranch!). There's even a little lost buddy hidden in the level, fullfill the objective and he'll join you in the pool 🙂 These are just a few changes that made it in so far but we have a few more things planned to spruce up the Canyon.
- We promised that we'd keep you posted on any changes to the release date and we were alerted to the fact that our original release date June 28th would be right in the middle of the Steam summer sale. This would be a terrible idea for us as Steam will not give any visibility to new games but instead focus on the games on sale. That's why we've moved the release date to July 12th at a price of $22.99, but with a launch discount of 15% making it $19.50 so make sure to snag it in the first week!
- Work has been steadily progressing on our fourth environment, we'll be working on a trailer showcasing this environment ahead of release. It will be a banger!
