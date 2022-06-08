- Added an option in the disclaimer to turn on/off sanity effects
- Added an option in the disclaimer to turn on/off full-body avatar
- Added a "Go Places" menu in settings that allows you to go to the hub, sandbox, and other areas
- Inverted height calibration controls
- Fixed a glitch with the squirt gun dropping to the floor
- Turned down footsteps and heartbeat
- Rotated almond water grab points
- Added entity variations, will work on these more later
- Item gun works correctly
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality Playtest update for 8 June 2022
1.17.2
