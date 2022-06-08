 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality Playtest update for 8 June 2022

1.17.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an option in the disclaimer to turn on/off sanity effects
  • Added an option in the disclaimer to turn on/off full-body avatar
  • Added a "Go Places" menu in settings that allows you to go to the hub, sandbox, and other areas
  • Inverted height calibration controls
  • Fixed a glitch with the squirt gun dropping to the floor
  • Turned down footsteps and heartbeat
  • Rotated almond water grab points
  • Added entity variations, will work on these more later
  • Item gun works correctly
