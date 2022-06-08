 Skip to content

FAR: Lone Sails update for 8 June 2022

Patch 1.3

Patch 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where level sections were not loaded in rare cases.
  • Fixed a bug where the sail would not open after a specific event in the game.
  • Fixed a bug which causes the “Fire in the Hole” achievement not to trigger. Unfortunately this bugfix is not compatible with existing save games and needs a fresh progress / start.
  • Added support for next-gen game controllers
  • Added support for Steam Deck

