- Fixed an issue where level sections were not loaded in rare cases.
- Fixed a bug where the sail would not open after a specific event in the game.
- Fixed a bug which causes the “Fire in the Hole” achievement not to trigger. Unfortunately this bugfix is not compatible with existing save games and needs a fresh progress / start.
- Added support for next-gen game controllers
- Added support for Steam Deck
FAR: Lone Sails update for 8 June 2022
Patch 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
