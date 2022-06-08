 Skip to content

The Last World Playtest update for 8 June 2022

v0.0.177 (06/08/2022)

Build 8895988

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. Reduced the delay time for requesting liquid, gaseous resources from the web from 1 sec to 0.5 for (Chemical plant, Drone factory, Steam factory)
  2. Increased the required amount of Stone resources from 2 to 5 units for the production of the Glass component
  3. Localization and text, some edits
  4. Increased the width of text tooltip by 50 pixels
  5. The location of the Concrete technology has been changed, it has been raised 2 points higher
  6. Changed the cost of research technology Concrete
  7. Changed the requirements for unlocking the Wind Energy technology, now requires the Heat Energy technology
  8. Changed the location of the Wind Energy technology, it is raised 1 point higher
  9. Changed the amount of resources requested by the Thermal Power Plant for the oven by 2 times from 15 to 30 units
  10. Reduced the delay before requesting resources from the inventory of a building or web for consumed in a Thermal Power Plant from 10 to 6 seconds
  11. Now, when auto-sampling the oven at the Thermal Power Plant, resources will first stack (if possible)
  12. Changed the starting position of the camera when entering the Technology window
  13. Changed the function of focusing on technologies for aspect ratios other than 16-9 (need testing)

Added:

  1. Added new glass recipe - Sandbag x2
  2. Added hotkey for Pause and Continue game in main UI - Space button

Corrected:

  1. Fixed a bug when cleaning a stone, setting the priority to Sandbag, ores were also created (need testing)
  2. Corrected the size of the input field in the Build Window (control section)
  3. Fixed a bug when, after dislocation (in the area of ​​the Capsule), the mouse could be hovered over an inactive (hidden) unit and call the tooltip panel
