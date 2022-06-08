v0.0.177 (06/08/2022)

Changes:
- Reduced the delay time for requesting liquid, gaseous resources from the web from 1 sec to 0.5 for (Chemical plant, Drone factory, Steam factory)
- Increased the required amount of Stone resources from 2 to 5 units for the production of the Glass component
- Localization and text, some edits
- Increased the width of text tooltip by 50 pixels
- The location of the Concrete technology has been changed, it has been raised 2 points higher
- Changed the cost of research technology Concrete
- Changed the requirements for unlocking the Wind Energy technology, now requires the Heat Energy technology
- Changed the location of the Wind Energy technology, it is raised 1 point higher
- Changed the amount of resources requested by the Thermal Power Plant for the oven by 2 times from 15 to 30 units
- Reduced the delay before requesting resources from the inventory of a building or web for consumed in a Thermal Power Plant from 10 to 6 seconds
- Now, when auto-sampling the oven at the Thermal Power Plant, resources will first stack (if possible)
- Changed the starting position of the camera when entering the Technology window
- Changed the function of focusing on technologies for aspect ratios other than 16-9 (need testing)
Added:
- Added new glass recipe - Sandbag x2
- Added hotkey for Pause and Continue game in main UI - Space button
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when cleaning a stone, setting the priority to Sandbag, ores were also created (need testing)
- Corrected the size of the input field in the Build Window (control section)
- Fixed a bug when, after dislocation (in the area of the Capsule), the mouse could be hovered over an inactive (hidden) unit and call the tooltip panel
Changed files in this update