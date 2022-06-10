Voidigo v0.5.0 - The Camp Update

---**
NEW
- A new playable character to unlock in the camp!
- Pets! Customize your own pet in the camp, then fight alongside them during a run!
- New props in the Camp, Antivoid and The Void!
CHANGES
- Props tint out a bit more during battle.
- Worlds with just a single area do not show the World Map anymore.
- Void Challenger - Instead of always spawning in the start area, they now have a chance to show up in front of you when you enter the Beacon area that would spawn the extra boss.
- Antlantis now has one less Beacon Area, The North now has one more Beacon Area. When looping; Antlantis, Porko Land and The North get one additional Beacon Area.
- Camp - Made unlocking a new camp area a bit cheaper.
- Room Challenges - Default door prompt now says 'skip challenge'. Max health can now be rewarded. Reward types now have different rarities. Weapon reward now does not reward 'Uncommon' weapons past the first world.
- Healthgulper - Now throws rewards down instead of up.
- Time Stop - Player now collides with time stopped bullets.
UI CHANGES
- Passage Map - Now drawn over companion health.
- Companion tint amount can now be customized in settings.
BALANCING
- Defeating the Antlantis boss (before looping) will now reward a Powerup Bundle instead of an Upgrade Bundle.
- Room Challenge 'Voidling' - Now only turns 3 enemies into Voidling hosts.
- Room Challenge 'Nordunn' - Runes spawn less frequently.
- Room Challenge 'Fire Death' - Enemies are now fire resistant.
- Companions - Now healed and revived when the player picks up a Recharge. Now also healed and revived when upgraded.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Powerups in 'Powerup Categories' like buttons are less likely to spawn based on the size of the category.
- Turrets - Now starts with shorter pauses between attacking but get a little longer the more turrets there are. They now have longer range aswell.
- Beacon Poison Turret - Faster bullets, more accurate and shorter charge up.
- Beacon Fire Turret - More accurate.
- Beacon Electricity Turret - More accurate.
- Beacon Machine Gun Turret - Does not penetrate anymore and does slightly more damage.
- Mother Ship - Beacon now floats over sources that would destroy it.
- Ghost Share - Now revives dead companions with the amount they would heal from the health pickup.
- The Emeraldon Anticurse - Does not penetrate enemies or break walls anymore.
WEAPON BALANCING
- Mining Laser - Less max ammo.
- Nordunn Ballista - Lowered damage.
- Marauder - Now loses a bit of durability when creating ice.
- Pot Pal - Less petals per flower.
- Thorn Borne - Smaller clip and lower fire rate.
FIXES
- Fixed a very rare audio crash.
- Fixed some bugs causing bundles to land in bad spots.
- Fixed a couple bugs with durability percentages being inconsistent.
- Fixed a bug causing Time Stop to sometimes make the Void Puppeteer not spawn the other bosses.
- Fixed a bug causing nearby companions to be stomped if an enemy was stomped near them during battle.
POWERUP FIXES
- Turrets - Fixed a bug where the first attack from turrets did not fire any bullets.
- Weptek Whetstone - Fixed a bug causing pickup prompt to not display the correct amount gained.
- Gloppy - Cant spawn from Gloptolisks anymore if the player already has picked them up.
