Crazy Carnival Adjustments, UI improvements & Bug Fixes

Crazy Carnival
- The first ball in each set is now manually controlled. Once the ball is launched, multi-ball is automatically activated.
- Fixed several camera issues.
- Resolved an out of bounds issue on the top-left platform.
Graphics & UI
- The cutscene skipper prompt in story mode has an improved appearance.
- Added an option to enable/disable fog in the video settings menu.
- Scrollbars now auto-scroll when changing selections. This makes it easier to navigate, especially with gamepads.
- 6 hats have been adjusted to better fix Roxy's head.
Misc. & Bug Fixes
- The game will now automatically pause if a gamepad is unplugged while in session.
- Fixed a bug where custom video settings didn't automatically activate in some situations.
- Fixed a gamepad navigation bug in the video settings menu.
Changed files in this update