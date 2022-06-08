 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 8 June 2022

Crazy Carnival Adjustments, UI improvements & Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crazy Carnival

  • The first ball in each set is now manually controlled. Once the ball is launched, multi-ball is automatically activated.
  • Fixed several camera issues.
  • Resolved an out of bounds issue on the top-left platform.

Graphics & UI

  • The cutscene skipper prompt in story mode has an improved appearance.
  • Added an option to enable/disable fog in the video settings menu.
  • Scrollbars now auto-scroll when changing selections. This makes it easier to navigate, especially with gamepads.
  • 6 hats have been adjusted to better fix Roxy's head.

Misc. & Bug Fixes

  • The game will now automatically pause if a gamepad is unplugged while in session.
  • Fixed a bug where custom video settings didn't automatically activate in some situations.
  • Fixed a gamepad navigation bug in the video settings menu.
