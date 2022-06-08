Update 1.26

New music and little changes to balance of early stages of game.
In both versions:
- Added 4 new musical compositions. Fighting music was replaced by two new tracks, which more reflect the game style.
- Trading Portal is using less energy.
- Storage expansion is now much cheaper.
- Changed the foundation variability for modular buildings.
- Banks and offices now require less people and energy, also building prices are reduced.
- "Mist" event blocks the sun and wind less.
- Improvement for water extractors is now cheaper.
- Improvement for matter mine is now cheaper.
- Regular prices for the sale to the orbital station have been increased.
- Recycling plant is now speed up by 40% more.
- Fruit fields are now cheaper.
- Changed the camera shaking when marauders attack.
- Fixed bug with wrong numbers on fine payment button. Real fine payment was different from text.
- Added small timer output near any production.
- The maximum capacity of the market has been reduced twice.
Remaster version:
- Minor graphics fixes.
- Small fixes in the interface.
- Increased max UI size in settings.
Changed files in this update