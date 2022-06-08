 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cliff Empire update for 8 June 2022

Update 1.26

Share · View all patches · Build 8894844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New music and little changes to balance of early stages of game.

In both versions:

  • Added 4 new musical compositions. Fighting music was replaced by two new tracks, which more reflect the game style.
  • Trading Portal is using less energy.
  • Storage expansion is now much cheaper.
  • Changed the foundation variability for modular buildings.
  • Banks and offices now require less people and energy, also building prices are reduced.
  • "Mist" event blocks the sun and wind less.
  • Improvement for water extractors is now cheaper.
  • Improvement for matter mine is now cheaper.
  • Regular prices for the sale to the orbital station have been increased.
  • Recycling plant is now speed up by 40% more.
  • Fruit fields are now cheaper.
  • Changed the camera shaking when marauders attack.
  • Fixed bug with wrong numbers on fine payment button. Real fine payment was different from text.
  • Added small timer output near any production.
  • The maximum capacity of the market has been reduced twice.

Remaster version:

  • Minor graphics fixes.
  • Small fixes in the interface.
  • Increased max UI size in settings.

Changed files in this update

Cliff Empire Content Depot 809141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link